First Assembly of God receives 1,200 boxes of food to donate

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The First Assembly of God in Wichita Falls received a special delivery on Thursday.
A semi-truck brought roughly 1,200 boxes of food and groceries to the church.
The delivery comes from a partnership with Convoy of Hope who brings food to disaster areas.
The church plans to give the food to community members that may still be struggling during the pandemic.
“Even the timing of it, this is the moment where stimulus checks have kind of run out, this is one of the moments people might start to feel the pinch of all of this," said Keith Daugherty, pastor at First Assembly of God.
The church will be handing the food out on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. until the food is all passed out.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.