One new COVID-19 recovery in Wichita County, total now 69

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new COVID-19 recovery in Wichita County on Wednesday.
There are now a total of 69 recoveries in Wichita County.
Two new nursing homes received their test results as well with one preliminary positive patient being confirmed. The patient will be retested.
The pending case at Iowa Park Health Care Center reported Tuesday was retested and came back negative.
There have been 85 total cases, 4,741 negative tests and 2 deaths.
There are currently 14 patients recovering at home.
Total, pending and negative counts listed below are included in the overall Wichita County numbers.
University Park Nursing Home – Tested May 28 and May 29
Total Number Tested: 170
Total Wichita County Jurisdiction: 164
Staff Total Tested: 79
Positive: 0
Negative: 77
Pending: 2
Residents Total Tested: 85
Positive: 1
Negative: 84
Pending: 0
Promise Nursing Home – Tested May 28
Total Number Tested: 102
Total Wichita County Jurisdiction: 92
Staff Total Tested: 57
Preliminary Positive: 0
Negative: 37
Pending: 20
Residents Total Tested: 35
Positive: 0
Negative: 20
Pending: 15
