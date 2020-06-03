Rider senior signs letter of intent to play soccer at Arkansas college

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - COVID-19 has changed a lot of things, including how a Rider High School senior signed his letter of intent on Wednesday.
Family, friends and teammates gathered in the driveway while still social distancing to cheer on Hagan Sanchez as he signed to play at Ouachita Baptist in Arkansas.
“With all my friends and family, it’s made the transition a lot easier going into college soccer since the virus and stuff, it’s been a little more difficult," said Sanchez. "But having the support has really helped me.”
He says he hopes to play defense but says he’d be excited to play any position.
