Scientists learn how tiny critters make ocean ‘snot palaces’

This 2002 photo provided by the Monterrey Bay Aquarium Research Institute shows a close up view of a "giant larvacean" and its "inner house" - a mucus filter that the animal uses to collect food. The creature, usually three to ten centimeters (about one to four inches) in length, builds a huge mucous structure that functions as an elaborate feeding apparatus, guiding food particles into the animal's mouth. When the filters get clogged, the larvacean abandons them. The abandoned filters sink toward the seafloor, and become an important food source for other marine animals. (Source: MBARI via AP)