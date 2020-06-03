Today is going to be warm

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Wednesday we are going to see warmer conditions than we saw on Tuesday. The high for today is going to be 95° with sunny skies. The wind will be out of the South about 5 to 15 miles per hour. Overnight tonight we are going to see mostly clear skies. A low of 72 degrees and then going into Friday temperatures are going to continue rising to about 99° and we have a 20% chance of some showers and storms late in the day on Thursday. on Thursday we will have mostly sunny skies in the wind will be out of the south at about 10 to 20 miles per hour. Friday looks to be just as hot with a high of 98 degrees and sunny skies. then taking a look at your weekend temperatures look to be a touch cooler. The high on Saturday is going to be about 97° with mostly sunny skies and Sunday looks to be one of the coolest days of the next seven days with a high of about 95 degrees with mostly sunny skies.