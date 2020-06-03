Wichita County prepares for early voting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Early voting begins in just under three weeks and while Wichita County is not quite sure what to expect with voter turnout, they are getting ready now.
They even purchase an additional ballot scanner just to be ready should they see an increased amount of mail-in ballots.
Right now, Texas officials are not expanding mail-in ballot eligibility but an official says you never know what could and happen so they want to have the tools to do it now.
“This past Monday approve the purchase of an additional ballot scanner that ballot scanner will allow us to count tabulate the mail-in ballots that we get we’re expecting a lot larger number of mail-in ballots than in previous elections,” said Wichita County Commissioner Mark Beauchamp.
With budgets being tight, county officials are working with the program “Helping Americas Vote Act” that provides grants for reimbursement.
“We’re learning the program right now and we’ll be filing the necessary paperwork to see if we need those dollars Wichita County,” said Beauchamp.
Commissioner Beauchamp is passionate about making sure county residents have what they need to let their voices be heard under these unusual circumstances.
“We’re just looking ahead to the future what the future may hold in to make sure everybody has that security and everybody can go vote and voice their opinion,” said Beauchamp.
