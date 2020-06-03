Wichita Falls wins Workforce Excellence Award

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Four recipients have been awarded Texas Economic Development Council (TEDC) 2020 Workforce Excellence Awards in their respective population categories.
The population category of 100,001 and above was won by the Wichita Falls Talent Partnership and Chamber.
“A couple of years ago, this community developed a new plan to grow Wichita Falls," said Henry Florsheim, president and CEO of the Wichita Falls Chamber. “Talent development is a key component of the strategy, and the Talent Partnership’s goal is to increase the size of the labor pool and help our employers find the talent they need to function effectively. This recognition tells me that we’re headed in the right direction.”
The award program recognizes outstanding contributions by a Texas community or region with successful implemented workforce initiatives.
The applications were reviewed and scored based on five criteria:
- Innovativeness
- Transferability
- Community commitment and leverage
- Measured objectives
- Secondary benefits
“Our TEDC’s Workforce Excellence Award is one of the ways in which our organization honors the outstanding work done by our communities and regions, their leaders, and their economic development professionals in the area of workforce development,” noted Carlton Schwab, President/CEO of the TEDC.”
The award program recognized the following initiatives:
- Military Matters
- Job Distribution List, Sheppard Military Spouse Professional Network, Military Spouse Community Tours, and Military Roundtable
- Leadership Development
- The Circuit – Developed and rebranded a new Young Professionals of Wichita Falls
- Talent Recruitment
- Relocation Incentive and the Chamber Job Board
- Talent Development
- Intern Wichita Falls and Custom Workforce Recommendations
The 2020 Workforce Excellence Award recipients are:
- Population of 15,001 to 40,000
- Gainesville Economic Development Corporation
- Population of 40,001 to 100,000
- Victoria Economic Development Corporation
- Population of 100,001 and Above
- Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce
- Regional Category
- Workforce Solutions South Plains including Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, Plainview-Hale County Economic Development Corporation, Littlefield Economic Development Corporation, Levelland Economic Development Corporation, Idalou Economic Development Corporation, Brownfield Industrial Development Foundation and Texas Mutual Insurance Company
