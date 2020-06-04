Baylor County Health Dept. voids 10 COVID-19 cases

BAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Baylor County officials have confirmed the 10 reported COVID-19 cases from June 2 were false positives, bringing their total down to one case.
The Department of Health voided the cases and are citing a “bad” machine at the lab for the false positives.
They’re now waiting on the retesting results to come back for the one remaining positive case.
The Baylor County COVID-19 numbers can be found below:
- Tested - 62
- Pending - 28
- Negative - 34
- Positive - 1
