Baylor County Health Dept. voids 10 COVID-19 cases
June 4, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT - Updated June 4 at 4:32 PM

BAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Baylor County officials have confirmed the 10 reported COVID-19 cases from June 2 were false positives, bringing their total down to one case.

The Department of Health voided the cases and are citing a “bad” machine at the lab for the false positives.

They’re now waiting on the retesting results to come back for the one remaining positive case.

The Baylor County COVID-19 numbers can be found below:

  • Tested - 62
  • Pending - 28
  • Negative - 34
  • Positive - 1

