City of WF awarded $4.6 million transit grant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls has been awarded a $4,552,789 grant to help transit providers continue to operate during the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Thursday.
The grant comes through the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) as part of the CARES Act. You can read more about these grants by clicking here.
“While Texans continue doing everything they can in response to the spread of the coronavirus, we in Washington should give them everything they need to succeed,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m thankful to the Trump Administration for encouraging transit improvement in Wichita Falls.”
The grant will support the operations, administration and preventive maintenance costs for the RideFalls transit system.
