WF water service operations returning to normal July 1

Wichita Falls, Texas – On March 23, the City of Wichita Falls elected to temporarily suspend water service disconnections due to non-payment and to waive late fees for all Wichita Falls residences and businesses. This was done in an effort to assist residents while they were dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. As Texas has now slowly reopened and we are no longer in a Shelter In Place, the decision has been made to slowly return to normal operations. To date, there are 3,671 accounts in the city that qualify for cut-off due to non-payment. It is anticipated that this has resulted in a total loss to the water fund of over $300,000.