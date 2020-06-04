WF water service operations returning to normal July 1

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls has announced their water service operations will be returning to normal.
The City reports there are 3,671 accounts that qualify for cut-off due to non-payment and they’re anticipating a loss of over $300,000 to the water fund.
For June, late fees will continue to be waived and service disconnections will continue to be suspended but operations will return to normal on July 1.
Starting July 1, late fees will no longer be waived and non-payments will result in disconnections.
The Utility Collections Department has started to send out blue cutoff notices to residences who owe money on their accounts. The customers are expected to call and set up a payment plan and make a minimum payment in June.
If you would like to contact the Utility Collections Department, call (940) 761-7414.
The press release can be found below:
