First female Vernon ISD wrestler signs with Wayland Baptist

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - Felicity Ortega is the first female wrestler in the history of Vernon ISD and now her athletic skill has gotten her into college.
Ortega will be going to Wayland Baptist University but the road there wasn’t all easy.
She started wrestling at just around 10 years old credits her brother for piquing her interest.
Ortega never stopped wrestling but she was afraid she might not be able to pursue her passion after she was injured. She didn’t let that keep her down though.
“It really means everything to me, this is really a dream come true," said Ortega. "I didn’t think it was going to happen. I was hoping it happened, but I didn’t think it was going to happen after I dislocated my elbow, early in the middle of the season. So I missed district, regionals and what was supposed to be state for me and placing, working on state champion. But, you know this does really does mean everything to me.”
Ortega said she is going to be majoring in Elementary Education and that she chose Wayland Baptist University because it’s close to home. She visited the college during a wrestling tournament and really liked the campus and heard they had a good wrestling program.
Ortega’s old coach attended the same college and is helping her make the transition. He also put in a good word for her.
Ortega also received praise from her newer coach at Vernon ISD, Derek Myers, for her work ethic.
