First female Vernon ISD wrestler signs with Wayland Baptist

“It really means everything to me, this is really a dream come true," said Ortega. "I didn’t think it was going to happen. I was hoping it happened, but I didn’t think it was going to happen after I dislocated my elbow, early in the middle of the season. So I missed district, regionals and what was supposed to be state for me and placing, working on state champion. But, you know this does really does mean everything to me.”