Holliday ISD names new Superintendent

HOLLIDAY, Texas (TNN) - The Holliday ISD Board of Trustees has named their new Superintendent during a called meeting Wednesday.
The Board of Trustees has named Cody Carroll as the lone finalist for superintendent.
Carroll is currently finishing his 28th year working in education. He served as superintendent of Meadow ISD for five years before moving to Krum ISD and serving as superintendent for the last eight years.
He obtained his Bachelor’s degree from Angelo State University and his Master’s degree from Lubbock Christian University.
