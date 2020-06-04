IndyCar ready to race after pandemic delayed start of season

“I think everybody is nervous. If you’re not nervous, I’d be concerned about the head that you have on your shoulders,” said Graham Rahal. “You’re going to probably one of the most intense tracks of the year and you’re going there without testing, you’re going there without much practice, you’re going there without knowing what these tires may bring for us this weekend. You’re going there without knowing what exactly the aeroscreen is going to do to us on a track like that.”