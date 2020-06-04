Part of Circle Trail to temporarily close due to construction

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls has announced a section of Circle Trail, from the Multi-Purpose Events Center (MPEC) at 2nd Street and Lamar to O’Reilly Park at 100 Lee Street, will be closed as heavy construction begins on the railroad above the trail near Front and Ohio Street.
The closure is starting on next Monday, June 8 and will last through Wednesday, June 10. Work is expected to begin at 6 a.m. Monday and end Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m.
City officials say it is expected that there will be debris falling from the work zone onto portions of the trail.
The WF Parks and Recreation Department is working with BSNF to ensure the safety of the public. They’re asking everyone to avoid the area during the time frame of the construction work.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.