Posting on social media could have negative effects

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As protest continues around the nation, many are turning to social media to voice their opinions but often not without consequence. Wichita Falls media professionals share some tips and reminders on how to manage social media during this time.
"We are really cautious about what we post for our clients, and, especially today, you know, to me, we have to be more compassionate about our posts, we have to be more timely about our posts. And I think, for the most part, people look at social media as part of their every day. You know social media is really the new People Magazine, said Jackie Hoegger, owner of Hoegger Communications.
Jackie Hoegger runs the social media accounts of many different businesses, and right now she is suggesting businesses focus on posting about the company culture during this time. Though she also says don’t shy away from what’s going on in the world especially if you have strong opinions.
“I don't think you necessarily have to stay out of it. I just think you have to think before you react to it. You know, just be cautious and be compassionate,” said Hoegger.
MSU Texas associate professor Bradley Wilson teaches his students the same thing.
“Say something. First of all, we want your opinion, right? The world wants people’s views out there. What we want is fair reasons and the fair reason the balanced views that are said very coherently, but we don’t want just this rash reactions to things that aren’t well thought through the don’t consider both sides,” said MSU Texas Associate Professor Bradley Wilson.
In his recent workshops, Wilson is often asked about speaking out on the recent murder of George Floyd and protests going on across the world. He has one general rule of thumb.
"Well, my first tip is don't say anything on social media that you would not want to see on the front page of the New York Times tomorrow. And that's kind of been my rule. And I think if people operate by that rule, they're generally safe."
Wilson’s training also addresses first amendment rights.
' The first amendment, yes, you have the First Amendment, but there are consequences. You can’t yell fire in a crowded theater. Right? There are consequences to the First Amendment," said Wilson.
When it comes to your workplace, social media policies are going to vary by company so it will be up to you to know your company’s policy and act accordingly.
Penny Miller owns an HR company and confirms hiring managers often refer to social media when looking at potential employees but miller urges job seekers to be cautious.
"My mom always said you can say anything that you want as long as your ready to take the whipping that comes along with it," said Penny Miller.
Penny says you can be fired for social media posts, which involve sexual harassment, violence, or safety issues, but you cannot be fired for posts about wages, benefits, or workplace conditions when talking to a coworker.
"So, the fact that we're talking in a fairly public forum on social media doesn't really matter. The two of us can talk about it and decide we want to talk to the employer about this if we don't think that is right. And as long as it's about those things that I can do that," said Penny Miller, HR Owner.
Miller says the first amendment has limitations on what it protects when it comes to the workplace.
"The First Amendment doesn’t protect you from what you say and what your employer thinks. So your employer can take action based on your political thoughts and views that you voice. I don’t think they should do that. I think, ethically, that’s wrong, but the First Amendment doesn’t protect you from that, said Miller.
