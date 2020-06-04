Storms are possible today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Thursday we are going to expect a few severe thunderstorms to develop into the evening hours. The biggest threats are going to be for Hail up to the size of golf balls and some strong winds up to 60 miles per hour. These storms will develop and work their way into Texoma after 5 this evening. Your high for today is it going to be 99 degrees with mostly sunny skies and the wind will be out of the south at 10 to 20 miles per hour. Overnight tonight we’re going to see partly cloudy skies with a low in the mid to low 70s across the Red River Valley. Then going into Friday we are tracking another hot day. The high will be about 100° with Mostly sunny skies. When will be out of the South About 10 to 15 miles per hour. Then going into the weekend conditions look dry however they are very warm. The high for Saturday is about 98 Degrees with 99 degrees on Sunday but early next week we are tracking a cold front that could drop temperatures back into the low 90s.