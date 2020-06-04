Three new COVID-19 cases in Young County, nursing homes being retested

YOUNG COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Young County Local Health Authority Dr. Pat Martin confirmed Thursday there are three new COVID-19 cases in Young County.
These three cases were all contacts with one another along with two other cases that were reported earlier this week.
There are now a total of nine cases and four recoveries in Young County.
All patients are quarantined at home and contact tracing is in progress.
Dr. Martin also said the nursing homes in Graham have had a number of positive cases, but that the tests were conducted poorly by the National Guard by people without medical training. He said the cases are believed to be false positives and all of the patients will be retested with antibody tests and nasal swabs.
Dr. Martin said all of the antibody tests have come back negative so far.
