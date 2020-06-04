Two new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 87

“HHSC and DSHS are aware of certain COVID-19 test anomalies resulting from recent nursing home and community surveillance testing. In researching testing processes and examining data, we’ve detected an abnormal number of COVID-19 positives associated with a single testing laboratory. To-date, this laboratory has run approximately 14,000 tests from our nursing facility and community sampling efforts and there are exceptional results in a small number of facilities. The state will not use this lab for COVID-19 testing until the issue can be resolved.