Two new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 87

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Wichita County on Thursday.
There are now a total of 87 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 69 total recoveries, 4,861 negative tests and 2 deaths.
There are currently 16 patients recovering at home.
Case 86
The patient is 40 - 49 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a community spread case.
Case 87
The patient is 30 - 39 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a community spread case.
No new nursing home/long term care facility testing results have been received today. In addition, there are no new results for University Park Nursing Home, Promise Nursing Home or Texhoma Christian Care.
Monday, the Health District reported that two facilities, Sheridan Medical Lodge and Evergreen Healthcare Center, received a combined 81 preliminary positive test results, all of whom the individuals were asymptomatic. Due to the irregularity of the circumstances, all 81 individuals were retested. Test results are still pending for Evergreen Healthcare Center.
The residents at Sheridan Medical Lodge who originally received a preliminary positive result, were retested, and their results are negative. The staff members who originally received a preliminary positive result (28 in Wichita County jurisdiction) have also all retested negative. In an abundance of caution, staff members were tested twice and must be negative twice before returning to work.
Please see the statement below, released today from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) and the Department of State Health and Services (DSHS) Central Office regarding the testing abnormality.
“HHSC and DSHS are aware of certain COVID-19 test anomalies resulting from recent nursing home and community surveillance testing. In researching testing processes and examining data, we’ve detected an abnormal number of COVID-19 positives associated with a single testing laboratory. To-date, this laboratory has run approximately 14,000 tests from our nursing facility and community sampling efforts and there are exceptional results in a small number of facilities. The state will not use this lab for COVID-19 testing until the issue can be resolved.
Actions:
- HHSC or HHSC representatives will directly reach out to all facilities tested by this laboratory to explain the situation and offer options for additional/repeat testing.
- DSHS recommends that no actions be taken in response to the test results from this laboratory (i.e. no isolation/quarantine based on test results) particularly with those facilities receiving an abnormal positivity rate among asymptomatic residents. However; we will rely on local health authorities/health departments, facility administrators, and facility medical directors to decide on appropriate or desired actions.
In conclusion, a small number of facilities received questionable COVID-19 test results and these abnormalities are associated with a single laboratory. These specific facilities will be, or have been, notified. There is no information to cast doubt on the validity of test results from other laboratories associated with the nursing facility and mobile testing effort.”
