Wichita County Mounted Patrol Rodeo starting Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Randy Elliott joined Brian Shrull during our Noon newscast to talk about the Wichita County Mounted Patrol Rodeo that is taking place this week.
The rodeo will kick off Friday night at 7:30 p.m. and will be at the same time on Saturday at 2494 Arena Road on FM 369.
Admission is $10 at the gate or you can get $8 advanced tickets at Cavendar’s Boot City.
Attendees can expect many races, competitions and other activities at the event.
Elliott said they will be practicing social distancing and will be following the state’s guidelines. Masks will be optional.
For more information you can visit the Wichita County Mounted Patrol’s Facebook page.
