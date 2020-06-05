Camp Fire North Texas cancels Day Camp and Pool Program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Camp Fire North Texas has announced that all of their summer activities will be canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Camp Fire officials said the operations of Day Camp would’ve made it difficult to safely and responsibly implement social distancing.
They also said this will be the first year Harrell Park will not be filled with laughing, singing, running or playing during the summer.
A letter has been sent out to over 970 children and their parents about the postponement of Camp and Summer Activities.
They still want to keep kids busy during the summer so they will be giving them activities to complete at home including braided key chains and journals.
If you would like more information, you can call (940) 322-5209, drop by their office at 2414 9th Street, e-mail them at info@campfirentx.org or visit their website by clicking here.
