“Coming back, we hope, stronger than ever,” Bowie rebuild continues two weeks later

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - Evidence of the EF-1 tornado that passed through two weeks ago is still present in Bowie.
One business owner said, though, the hard work is only just beginning.
“All of the ceiling tile is down to the framework,” said Martha Cox, owner of Martha’s Attic, “and my beautiful things were ruined.”
After 34 years of building her antique shop, Martha Cox is having to start over.
“When you’ve hand-picked things, and they were like babies I guess, all of the things I had handpicked and put in here," she explained, “so after that many years, it’s been overwhelming."
“It was just like somebody hit you upside the head with a two-by-four,” added Bert Cunningham, the city manager.
Cox has already had five full dumpsters unloaded, and all of the tile ripped up from her flooring.
As she looks to rebuild, she’s left with two options:
“Save what we can and throw away the rest of it,” she said.
Cunningham said everyone in Bowie is having to figure out the next steps. He said for the last two weeks city employees have been exclusively working on clean-up. He said now departments have to get back to projects such as repaving city roads.
“We’re going to have to strive to get back into our regular mode,” he said.
Both said Bowie wouldn’t be where it is today without the help of every single person in the community.
“No way we can say thank you enough to all the volunteers we had,” explained Cunningham.
Cox added, “we have such a nice little community here.”
While the weeks ahead are daunting, Cox said Martha’s Attic isn’t going anywhere.
“We’ll be building back, coming back, we hope, stronger than ever,” she said.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.