A few showers are on the radar this morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Friday we started off with some storms on the radar early this morning however after they clear out we’re not going to be seeing any rain over the next 7 days. Today is going to be a warm day a high of 100 degrees. With mostly sunny skies. The winner will be out of the south at about 5 to 15 miles per hour. Overnight tonight we are going to see mostly clear skies with a low of 73 degrees and tomorrow will be just as hot with a high of 100 degrees. On Saturday we are going to see mostly sunny skies with the wind out of the south at 10 to 15 miles per hour. Then going into Sunday it looks a touch cooler. The high for Sunday is 98 degrees with a low of 72 and we will see mostly sunny skies with the winds out of the south at 10 to 15 miles per hour. Then at the beginning of the work week next week we’re tracking a cold front that could give us a little bit of relief from the Heat and it will drop temperatures down into the mid to low 90s across Texoma.