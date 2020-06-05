Free Fishing Day in Texas this Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The first Saturday in June each year is designated as Free Fishing Day in the state of Texas, allowing Texans to fish on any public water body in the state without a fishing license.
From the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD): “Free Fishing Day is a wonderful opportunity for anglers to share their knowledge, skills, equipment, and love for fishing with a new participant, yet it’s also more than that,” said Craig Bonds, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department inland fisheries director. “We hope those trying fishing on this special day will also learn that purchasing a license is an act of conservation. A fishing license purchase is one of the simplest and most effective way people can support fisheries science and management.”
TPWD also offered up several reasons to celebrate Free Fishing Day:
- Fishing 101 - You can learn the basics of fishing with tips and a variety of videos by clicking here.
- Find a Place to Fish close to Home - Numerous lakes and rivers in the state of Texas are open for public access. The May issue of Fish Texas can help you learn how to find the perfect spot nearby. You can also check out a map of Community Fish Lakes by clicking here.
- Saltwater Fishing from a Pier – For a list of wheelchair accessible piers that are available for public use, click here.
- Help the Conservation Effort with your License Purchase – 100% of your licence goes to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and is used for on-the-ground conservation efforts. If you would like more information on licensing, click here.
You can learn more about Free Fishing Day by clicking here.
