2INgage expanding services in Texoma

TEXOMA, Texas (TNN) - 2INgage is expanding it’s ability to help foster children and families in Texoma.
They’ve hired over 80 case managers to help handle cases in the region.
The community based care style gives the program flexibility to help children and families based on their unique needs.
“The needs for families and children are so different when you come from Wichita Falls or Houston, or other parts of Texas, community based care let’s us individualize those services to really meet the needs and strengthen families and that’s what’s so exciting about community based care," said Randy Neff, vice president of Permanency Support.
2INgage has also added offices in Graham and Bowie.
The program brings the best of two experienced community nonprofit organizations to serve the most vulnerable children and families.
Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has selected 2INgage to provide case management, foster care placement and support services for children in the foster care system in Region 2, which is a 30 county area that includes Abilene and Wichita Falls.
To learn more about how you can make a difference in the life of a child, please call 833-7FOSTER or visit their website by clicking here.
