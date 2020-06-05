One more COVID-19 case confirmed in Young County

One more COVID-19 case confirmed in Young County
. (Source: Pixabay)
June 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT - Updated June 5 at 11:06 AM

YOUNG COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Young County Local Health Authority Dr. Pat Martin confirmed one more COVID-19 case Thursday, bringing the total for that day up to four.

There are now a total of 10 cases and four recoveries in Young County.

Dr. Martin said all of the positive COVID-19 cases being reported by nursing homes in Young County are believed to be false positives. He also said the tests were done poorly by the National Guard by people without medical training in a previous Facebook post.

Dr. Martin initially announced there were three new COVID-19 cases Thursday before announcing the fourth a few hours later.

Sheridan Medical Lodge in Burkburnett has announced all 78 COVID-19 retests have come back negative.

The Baylor County Health Department voided 10 COVID-19 cases due to a “bad” machine.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.