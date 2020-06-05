One more COVID-19 case confirmed in Young County

YOUNG COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Young County Local Health Authority Dr. Pat Martin confirmed one more COVID-19 case Thursday, bringing the total for that day up to four.
There are now a total of 10 cases and four recoveries in Young County.
Dr. Martin said all of the positive COVID-19 cases being reported by nursing homes in Young County are believed to be false positives. He also said the tests were done poorly by the National Guard by people without medical training in a previous Facebook post.
Dr. Martin initially announced there were three new COVID-19 cases Thursday before announcing the fourth a few hours later.
