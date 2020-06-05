Red River Valley Highway 82/287 yard sale begins Friday

TEXOMA, Texas (TNN) - Treasure hunting and town hopping are underway in Texoma on Friday with the Highway 82-287 Yard Sale. The multi-town yard sale is now in its 12th year and is being hosted by the Red River Valley Tourism Association.
This year might look a little different due to COVID-19.
Michael Richter usually donates things he ready to get rid of but this year he is participating for the very first time.
“With COVID-19 I spent a lot of time in my shed and saw I had a lot of things that haven’t been used in four, five, or six years. so its time to give it a new home. I’m not really doing it for the money in doing it for space,” said Richter.
This two-day event runs nearly 400 miles along the Red River. Many of these towns hoping to attract some visitors and bring in some money.
“The economic impact, and we don’t know, and we haven’t seen the full economic impact of COVID-19 and what’s going to happen in the future,"said Laurianne Rodriguez, Burkburnett Chamber President. “I mean, we had to summer cancel all of our summer art series events, and that was a disappointment we have been in the middle of the downtown development plan nobody knows.”
The Burkburnett Chamber has been working hard to spread the word. This is the first year the chamber has been involved and though their vendor numbers are a lot lower than usual, they want to build this event up for the future.
"A lot is going on in Burkburnett this weekend, so we absolutely need people to come and support our community," said Rodriguez.
Though the number of vendors is down in other towns, like Burkurnett, they’re hoping that people will still stop by and visit their historic downtowns, cattle trail and antique shops.
“We’re excited to be a part of it and we’re honestly just thankful that the Red River Valley was able to have it,” said Laurianne Rodriguez.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.