Registration open for WF Parks and Rec. Summer Camps

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Registration is now open for the annual Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Summer Camps.
Two camps are being offered: “Camp Summer Fun” located at Scotland Park Elementary School Gym and “Camp Lots-A-Fun” located at Jefferson Elementary School Gym.
The camp sessions will take place on the following dates:
- Session 1: June 8 – June 19
- Session 2: June 22 – July 3
- Session 3: July 6 – July 17
- Session 4: July 20 – July 31
Each camp consists of two-week sessions that last Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for ages 6-12.
The camp fee for attending is $100 per camper per session.
Children can experience many fun indoor and outdoor activities while at the camp. Adult counselors will be supervising and leading campers in sports activities, swimming and outdoor water play.
Wichita Falls ISD and Chartwells will be providing breakfast and lunch at both camp sites. A morning and afternoon snack will also be provided.
The Parks and Recreation department has implemented new policies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information on these policies, click here.
To access the registration form, click here.
You can also visit the Summer Camps website by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.