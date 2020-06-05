Six new COVID-19 recoveries in Wichita County, total now 75

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed six new COVID-19 recoveries in Wichita County on Friday. There were no new cases.
There are a total of 75 recoveries in Wichita County.
There have been 87 total cases, 4,983 negative tests and 2 deaths.
There are currently 10 patients recovering at home.
From the Public Health District:
Promise Nursing Home had 34 pending results returned as negative. They now have only one test pending.
Results are still pending for the following nursing home/long term care facilities:
- University Park Nursing Home
- Texhoma Christian Care
- Electra Health Care Center
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.