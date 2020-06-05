Six new COVID-19 recoveries in Wichita County, total now 75

Friday COVID-19 update
June 5, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT - Updated June 5 at 6:18 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed six new COVID-19 recoveries in Wichita County on Friday. There were no new cases.

There are a total of 75 recoveries in Wichita County.

There have been 87 total cases, 4,983 negative tests and 2 deaths.

There are currently 10 patients recovering at home.

From the Public Health District:

Promise Nursing Home had 34 pending results returned as negative. They now have only one test pending.

Results are still pending for the following nursing home/long term care facilities:

- University Park Nursing Home

- Texhoma Christian Care

- Electra Health Care Center

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.