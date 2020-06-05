Two WFISD High Schools hold graduation ceremonies

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The seniors at Wichita Falls High School walked across the stage to receive their diplomas on Friday.
It was an exciting morning for the coyotes, even if things did look a little different.
The ceremony was moved to memorial stadium this year because of COVID-19.
Masks and tickets were required for entry.
Even though it might not have been what most seniors had in mind, it was still a morning full of lots of joy and proud friends and family members.
“Hey if your watching this, I’m more proud of you then I’ve ever been of anyone in my entire life," said Katie Bindel, family member of an Old High senior. "You’ve overcome so much more than anyone I have ever seen. I’m so proud of you, your going to go on and do great things.”
Rider High School seniors were the first in the Wichita Falls ISD to graduate. Their ceremony was held Thursday.
The stadium was then sanitized for Friday’s graduation to ensure the student’s safety and will be done again before Hirschi High School seniors big day on Saturday.
