WF man breaks through wall with tire iron, arrested for burglarizing business

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police arrested one man Thursday after he allegedly broke into a store with a tire iron and stole merchandise.
Officers were sent to a business in the 1400 block of Holliday Road just after 4 a.m. in response to a burglar alarm.
They saw a man, identified as Danny Almanza, leaving the area when they arrived on scene.
Officers detained him and then got in contact with the owner of the business.
The owner was able to show them surveillance footage which reportedly showed a man inside of the store matching the appearance of Almanza.
Officers checked the store and found the west wall had been broken into with a tire iron. Several items of merchandise were also on the ground outside of the store.
After checking, the owner reportedly told officers there was cash and merchandise missing from the store.
Almanza was arrested and charged for burglary of a building.
His total bond was set at $15,000 and he remains in the Wichita County Jail.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.