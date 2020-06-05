WFPD: Overnight shots fired still under investigation

June 5, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT - Updated June 5 at 11:32 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police are investigating an overnight incident where shots were fired in the 4000 Block of Hooper Drive Thursday night.

It happened around 11:50 p.m. and no arrests have been made at this time.

WF police said a man pulled up to a house and allegedly fired several rounds from his vehicle.

There were no injuries but a car in the area did get hit.

WF police are still investigating and are talking to several people at this time. They confirmed they recovered a handgun from the scene.

There were several people in the yard of the house when officers arrived on scene.

You can give Crime Stoppers a call anytime at (940) 322-9888 or you can make a report on their app, P3 Tips.

As a reminder, you can always remain anonymous when making a call.

