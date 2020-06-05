WFPD: Overnight shots fired still under investigation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police are investigating an overnight incident where shots were fired in the 4000 Block of Hooper Drive Thursday night.
It happened around 11:50 p.m. and no arrests have been made at this time.
WF police said a man pulled up to a house and allegedly fired several rounds from his vehicle.
There were no injuries but a car in the area did get hit.
WF police are still investigating and are talking to several people at this time. They confirmed they recovered a handgun from the scene.
There were several people in the yard of the house when officers arrived on scene.
