Strollin’ 4 Peace: Peaceful march held in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Hundreds gathered at Spudder Park in Wichita Falls for the Strollin’ 4 Peace march Saturday afternoon .
“I feel like we’re tired you know tired of not knowing if we can walk down the street and you know be victimized,” Nathan Alexander III, one of the march organizers said.
The rally brought forward the issues of police brutality in the wake of the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
Things began with speeches from faith leaders in the community, providing guidance and hope. After that the march went mobile. From Spudder Park the group made it’s way down 7th Street, across the train tracks, through downtown, and ending at the steps of the Wichita County Courthouse.
After today Alexander adds what comes next, not only for those in Wichita Falls, but across the country.
“We got to start getting into politics, we got to start being that voice that we want to see, and we got to start actually getting together and finding solutions to the problem that we see or nothing is going to happen,” Alexander said.
Closing out the day atop the steps at the courthouse, Pastor David Youngblood addressed the crowds with a message of looking to what work must be done to create change and doing more than just attending Saturday’s march.
“You’ve got to do something after this. look at everybody around you and hold them accountable. My name is David Youngblood if you see me anywhere ask me ‘pastor what are you doing’ after this.”
