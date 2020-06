WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Tropical Storm Cristobal will pull a strong “rare” June cold front through the area on Tuesday. Northwesterly winds and low humidity will quickly overspread Texoma creating for comfortable weather on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 80s and lower 90s with low at night in the 50s and lower 60s. The forecast looks dry with no real rain chances any time soon.