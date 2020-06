WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A strong cold front brings big winds to the area for Tuesday. Look for west and northwest winds in the 20 to 30mph range with gusts up to 40. This draws some nice air into Texoma for Tuesday and Wednesday. With low humidity look for highs both days in the 80s to near 90 with lows in the 50s. We’ll heat back up toward the end of the week. There’s still no rain in the forecast.