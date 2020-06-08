City council to vote on amending 2019 Action Plan

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Almost a million dollars is set to be shuffled around in the Wichita Falls city budget, moving that money will help those hurting financially from the pandemic.
Amendments have been proposed in two different places. The first would allocate money to fully fund a new Lynwood Community Center, the old one was burned down as part of a prescribed burn by the Wichita Falls Fire Department earlier in the year.
“We were able to put together enough to actually move that project along in this calendar year,” Terry Floyd, director of Wichita Falls Development Services said.
The other would decide where money from the CARES Act, which is used to help those affected by COVID-19, is distributed to nonprofits and organizations like the Salvation Army, First Step, and the food bank.
“Pre-COVID we’re doing about 37,000 pounds a week and now we’re pushing a hundred thousand pounds a week and we don’t see it slowing down as this pandemic continues,” Kara Nickens, CEO of the WF Area Food Bank said.
They are asking for $75,000 of the CARES Act funds through the city’s community development block grant.
“We’ve had people that have lost jobs, we’ve had kids that are out of school and they are having to provide additional meals, there is just a lot of stress right now,” Nickens said.
Divvied out through places like the food bank, $648,000 will be put back into helping the community get back on its feet
These amendments will be voted on by the Wichita Falls City Council at their next meeting Tuesday, June 16.
