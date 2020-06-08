FFA students hesitant to buy show animals

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The agriculture industry is facing some struggles due to the pandemic.
High school FFA students in Texoma are having to make some pretty tough decisions after big shows like the Houston Livestock Show are canceled.
Vernon FFA students are conflicted on whether or not they're even going to buy any show animals this year, since there's a chance they won't make any of their money back because shows are being canceled.
“When they cancel you're looking at close to three thousand dollars that you've got to take the gamble on,” said FFA teacher Kyle Myers.
Vernon FFA only goes to 3 shows a year, and Houston is one.
“We’re a little concerned, because we have state fair animals right now but it’s a concern they’re going to cancel that one,” said Myers.
“It was devastating for some of our youth, because we have kids that put time into this and it’s what they love and enjoy,” said Wilbarger County Texas A&M AgriLife Agent Langdon Reagan.
Reagen says students who won't get to compete could miss out on important life lessons.
“They love the stock show, they enjoy it and they build a bond with their animals,” said Reagan.
