Heat relief is on the way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Monday it’s going to be another warm day overall. The high for today is 97° with mostly sunny skies and the wind will be out of the southeast at about 5 to 10 miles per hour.Overnight tonight we are going to see mostly clear skies with a low of 75°. Then we are tracking a cold front coming in on Tuesday that is going to drop temperatures down into the 80s. The high for Tuesday is 89°. And on Tuesday it is going to be a little bit windy outside after the cold front comes through we will see the winds out of the Northwest at about 20 to 25 miles per hour. Then going into Wednesday it looks a little bit cooler as a well compared to what we have seen. The high on Wednesday looks to be 90° with sunny skies. The wind will be out of the West in about 10 to 20 miles per hour. On Thursday temperatures look to return back to Summer like conditions with our high being in the mid-to-upper nineties across Texoma.