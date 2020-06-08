The Kemp’s 16th annual Sculpture Garden exhibit opening Saturday

From an Arts Council of Wichita Falls press release: “This year the juror for 2020-2021 is sculptor Susan Budge from Houston, TX. Susan Budge has been making ceramic sculpture for over thirty years. She received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Texas Tech University in 1983, a Master of Arts degree from University of Houston in 1987 and a Master of Fine Arts degree from University of Texas at San Antonio in 1999. Budge’s work has been included in hundreds of exhibitions throughout the United States and is included in private collections in Saudi Arabia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Australia and Greece.”