The Kemp’s 16th annual Sculpture Garden exhibit opening Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Arts Council’s opening reception for The Kemp’s 16th annual Sculpture Garden exhibit will be happening Saturday, June 13.
The event will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Kemp Center for the Arts at 1300 Lamar and will be free for the public to attend.
The exhibit contains eight permanent art pieces along with 10 additional sculpture pieces that will participate in The Kemp’s annual rotating exhibit.
Attendees will get the opportunity to meet the artists and will be treated to light hors d’oeuvres and music at the reception.
The exhibit is juried and comes with competing artwork from sculptors around the world. Artists are also awarded cash prizes and the outdoor-scale pieces are displayed for a full 12 months.
From an Arts Council of Wichita Falls press release: “This year the juror for 2020-2021 is sculptor Susan Budge from Houston, TX. Susan Budge has been making ceramic sculpture for over thirty years. She received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Texas Tech University in 1983, a Master of Arts degree from University of Houston in 1987 and a Master of Fine Arts degree from University of Texas at San Antonio in 1999. Budge’s work has been included in hundreds of exhibitions throughout the United States and is included in private collections in Saudi Arabia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Australia and Greece.”
Throckmorton artist Joe Barrington of Red Star Studio is returning as the installer and curator.
The accepted artists are listed below:
- Danville Chadbourne – San Antonio, TX
- Russ Connell – Carrollton, TX
- Sandy Friedman – Colorado Springs, CO
- Scott Froschauer – Sun Valley, CA
- BC Gilbert – Wichita Falls, TX
- Amy Hoagland – Boulder, CO
- Dewane Hughes – Troup, TX
- Peter Mangan – Blanco, TX
- Michelle O'Michael – Houston, TX
- Ira Wiesenfeld, DVM -Tucson, AZ
The Sculpture Garden and Kemp grounds are open to the public free of charge during open hours.
