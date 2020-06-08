Man threatens to kill woman with hammer, arrested by police

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police arrested a man Saturday after he allegedly threatened to kill a woman with a hammer.
WFPD reports officers were sent to 12th Street and Holliday Road just after 6 a.m. when they received a call about someone being chased by a guy with a hammer.
After arriving on scene, officers found the suspect, Jerome Crouse, who was reportedly agitated and had a bag on the ground near him.
Officers calmed Crouse down and detained him.
The suspect then reportedly said he wanted his property back in reference to the bag on the ground. Officers found a red handled hammer inside of the bag.
The victim reportedly told police she had been driving when Crouse allegedly walked into traffic and began cursing at her.
She said the suspect allegedly told her to leave and threatened to kill her with the hammer. She then stated she was scared for her life and drove away. Crouse allegedly threw an object towards her car but missed.
Officers arrested Crouse and charged him with aggravated assault with the intent to do bodily harm.
His total bond was set at $25,000 and he remains in the Wichita County Jail.
