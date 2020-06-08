News Channel 6 City Guide: Class of 2020 Vernon ISD Valedictorian Speech

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma.
This episode, we’re hearing from the valedictorian of the Class of 2020 at Vernon High School. So much has changed in our lives but no one is feeling that more than high school seniors preparing for the next chapter of their lives where the future is more unknown than ever before. Take a listen to the powerful words of valedictorian, Caroline Taylor.
If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact Host & Producer Samantha Forester at sforester@kauz.com or (940) 757-0691.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.