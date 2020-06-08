Part of Circle Trail temporarily closed due to construction

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Part of the Wichita Falls Circle Trail is now closed for construction that started on Monday.
The City of Wichita Falls is temporarily closing down the trail from the MPEC at 2nd street and Lamar to O’Reilly Park at 100 Lee Street.
The closure is because of construction on the railroad above the trail and it will run through Wednesday.
City officials say it is expected that there will be debris falling from the work zone onto portions of the trail.
The WF Parks and Recreation Department is working with BSNF to ensure the safety of the public. They’re asking everyone to avoid the area during the time frame of the construction work.
