UPDATE: Witnesses say one person dead in crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - First responders are on scene at a pin-in on Central East Freeway and Old Windthorst Road near Castaway Cove.
One person has died according to witnesses. They say the driver of the black car was driving the wrong way at a high speed and swerved to miss getting hit before crashing into another vehicle.
At least one person was taken to the hospital.
The accident happen just before 12:30 p.m. on Monday.
Traffic is backed up and being diverted to a single lane at this time.
