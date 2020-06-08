UPDATE: Witnesses say one person dead in crash

UPDATE: Witnesses say one person dead in crash
. (Source: kauz)
June 8, 2020 at 12:49 PM CDT - Updated June 8 at 1:37 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - First responders are on scene at a pin-in on Central East Freeway and Old Windthorst Road near Castaway Cove.

.
. (Source: kauz)

One person has died according to witnesses. They say the driver of the black car was driving the wrong way at a high speed and swerved to miss getting hit before crashing into another vehicle.

At least one person was taken to the hospital.

The accident happen just before 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

Traffic is backed up and being diverted to a single lane at this time.

Our crews are on scene. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.