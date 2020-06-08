Student-athletes take first step towards sports

TEXOMA, Texas (TNN) - Texoma coaches and athletes are rejoicing as high schools were allowed to host team workouts and conditioning on Monday.
Student-athletes around the state were finally allowed back on school property to do workouts, the first sports activity we’ve seen in months.
Although this is just the first step on a long road back to high school sports, the coaches were pretty excited to see their kids again.
“We’re all really excited to have them back and just see them," said Chris Tackett, Windthorst athletic director. "It’s been two and a half months since we really got to have any kind of workout.”
“It’s good to get them back out here, at least get some what feeling of normalcy going," said Frank Johnson, Holliday athletic director. "I’m excited. I laid in bed last night like it was the beginning of football practice.”
All schools have specific guidelines to follow that were handed down by the state and UIL. They include wiping down surfaces and keep as much distance as possibly.
