Summer Camps Reopening Across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -The Wichita Falls Parks & Recreation and The Wichita Falls Arts Council have started back up their in person summer programs including summer camps.
The Parks & Rec camps are being held in the gyms of two Wichita Falls Elementary schools one at Scotland Park, and the other Jefferson.
Campers are provided sack meals through the schools for both breakfast and dinner. The camps are Monday- Friday from 7:30 A.M. until 5:30 A.M for five two week sessions.
To meet The Governor’s safety mandates for camps, counselors check each camper’s temperature before they can enter the building and they are escorted to meet their parents outside in the evenings.
The camp is only $100 which can be paid in increments as long as it is paid in full before the session starts. While the camp will not be taking students on field trips this year, students will keep busy by playing games, having a talent show, and spending time outdoors.
The Wichita Falls Art Council is also planning to start it’s camps soon, after having it’s first in person art classes this past weekend. They maintained safety guidelines by continuing to limit their class sizes, keeping students well beyond the recommended six feet apart from each other and sanitizing art supplies that students use during class.
These safety measure will continue as they move towards opening their camps in the upcoming weeks.
For information on enrollment or registration for either camps or classes go to wichitafallsparksandrec/summercamps or wichitafallartcouncil/children classes/camps
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.