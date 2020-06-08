Three new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 90

June 8, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT - Updated June 8 at 6:59 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed three new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday.

There are now a total of 90 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 76 total recoveries, 6,019 negative tests and 2 deaths.

There are currently 12 patients recovering at home.

Case 88

The patient is 20 - 29 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.

Case 89

The patient is 40 - 49 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.

Case 90

The patient is 20 - 29 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.

Three new nursing home/long term care facilities received results today from the Texas Department of State Health Services. There is one preliminary positive, which will be retested. Total, pending and negative counts listed below are included in the overall Wichita County numbers.

Rolling Meadows – Tested May 29

Total Number Tested: 198

Total Tested Wichita County Jurisdiction: 183

Staff Total Tested: 140

Preliminary Positive: 1

Negative: 139

Pending: 0

Residents Tested: 43

Preliminary Positive: 0

Negative: 42

Pending: 1

Advanced Rehab – Tested May 31

Total Number Tested: 344

Total Tested Wichita County Jurisdiction: 330

Staff Total Tested: 178

Preliminary Positive: 0

Negative: 111

Pending: 67

Residents Total Tested: 152

Preliminary Positive: 0

Negative: 102

Pending: 50

Senior Care – Tested June 1

Total Number Tested: 213

Total Tested Wichita County Jurisdiction: 196

Staff Total Tested: 100

Preliminary Positive: 0

Negative: 98

Pending: 2

Residents Total Tested: 96

Preliminary Positive: 0

Negative: 63

Pending: 33

