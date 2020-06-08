Three new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 90

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed three new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday.
There are now a total of 90 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 76 total recoveries, 6,019 negative tests and 2 deaths.
There are currently 12 patients recovering at home.
Case 88
The patient is 20 - 29 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.
Case 89
The patient is 40 - 49 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.
Case 90
The patient is 20 - 29 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a travel-related case within the state of Texas.
Three new nursing home/long term care facilities received results today from the Texas Department of State Health Services. There is one preliminary positive, which will be retested. Total, pending and negative counts listed below are included in the overall Wichita County numbers.
Rolling Meadows – Tested May 29
Total Number Tested: 198
Total Tested Wichita County Jurisdiction: 183
Staff Total Tested: 140
Preliminary Positive: 1
Negative: 139
Pending: 0
Residents Tested: 43
Preliminary Positive: 0
Negative: 42
Pending: 1
Advanced Rehab – Tested May 31
Total Number Tested: 344
Total Tested Wichita County Jurisdiction: 330
Staff Total Tested: 178
Preliminary Positive: 0
Negative: 111
Pending: 67
Residents Total Tested: 152
Preliminary Positive: 0
Negative: 102
Pending: 50
Senior Care – Tested June 1
Total Number Tested: 213
Total Tested Wichita County Jurisdiction: 196
Staff Total Tested: 100
Preliminary Positive: 0
Negative: 98
Pending: 2
Residents Total Tested: 96
Preliminary Positive: 0
Negative: 63
Pending: 33
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.