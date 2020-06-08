Several new COVID-19 cases in confirmed across Texoma

YOUNG COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Several new COVID-19 cases have been reported in five different counties in Texoma including Archer, Clay, Hardeman, Wichita and Young Counties.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed three new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County bringing the total in Wichita County to 90 cases.
The state of Texas’ COVID-19 Tracker is showing one new positive case in both Archer and Hardeman Counties.
There are now a total of two cases in Archer County and three cases in Hardeman County.
Young County Local Health Authority Dr. Pat Martin also confirmed Monday there are two new COVID-19 cases in Young County.
There are now a total of 12 COVID-19 cases in Young County along with four recoveries.
Both patients are from Graham and both have had headaches and nasal congestion as their primary symptoms.
Dr. Martin said most of their patients were having sinus symptoms as their primary symptom and has asked anyone experiencing these symptoms to stay home and get tested.
One new COVID-19 case was confirmed Monday in Clay County by Judge Mike Campbell.
Clay County now has a total of five COVID-19 cases, with one of them testing positive in outside of the county.
Over in Oklahoma, Comanche County rose to 310 total cases while Caddo County rose to 170. Stephens County had a smaller increase to 44 positive cases.
