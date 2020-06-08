WF Warrant Amnesty Period ends, warrants issued for remaining cases

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Municipal Court Warrant Amnesty Period officially ended last Wednesday.
Due to widespread financial struggles from the COVID-19 pandemic, the amnesty period was offered from May 20 through June 3 as an effort to help defendants save money and avoid possible arrest.
Over 800 warrants were assigned to cases but not issued during the period. Defendants were encouraged to consult the Court about their options, which included establishing a payment plan, requesting an extension on their due date or using other court options.
Out of those cases, only 183 contacted the Court to engage in the amnesty period. As for the remaining cases, the court has issued warrants and payments are now due.
If this affects you, please contact the Municipal Court at (940) 761-7880 or visit the Court in person.
Please allow officials for extra time as some temporary safety measures may still be in effect. The cases will be processed as quickly and safely as possible.
