Wichita County VFD’s could see budget cuts

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Budget concerns are at the forefront of many city and county leaders’ minds right now as they try to estimate revenue lost due to COVID-19.
On Monday, Wichita County Commissioners talked about what they can cut or how they can re-allocate funds.
The county doesn’t have any big capital projects at this time and they cut the budget of many departments already. One of the areas they’re looking at now is emergency services.
Currently, Wichita County contributes over $200,000 to nine different departments.
“We’ve talked about with some of the agencies that are outside that we contribute to, we cut everybody in the past except the volunteer fire departments, and we have some discussion about rearranging their funding and do that nothing has been decided yet," Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom. “We are going to have a separate meeting; we’ll meet with them. That’d be a public meeting. So simply talk about some options to see what it would do to them. If can we make any changes.”
Wichita County won’t submit the final budget until August.
