Faith leaders reflect on WF protests

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - In the wake of George Floyd’s death protests against police brutality across the country have continued. In Wichita Falls they’ve been nothing but peaceful and for faith leaders, its allowed a message calling for change to be heard.
“It’s been here, it’s just been waiting on the right people to step forward,” Pastor David Youngblood said.
Pastor Youngblood was one of many who spoke at last weekend’s Strollin’ 4 Peace.
“You had all races, all backgrounds, and everybody coming together for one purpose and that’s to see things change,” Youngblood said.
"We have to have the conversations but after the conversations, we have to put things into practice,” Youngblood said.
Wichita Falls Police Chief Manuel Borrego spoke at both protests last week. It’s something that Minister Rodney Smith agrees was not an easy thing to do.
“To talk before people who are upset and disturbed by the situation, but still wanted to be there to show that he does care and his staff does care,” Smith said.
The two faith leaders both closed out the march on steps of the Wichita County Courthouse Saturday. One of the young men in the audience there was Marquise Bell.
“It’s really nice to see the community come together and actively support this cause and start having these conversations because it is a real problem that we see today,” Bell said.
For Bell, he wants people to continue learning more about the issues people of color face every day.
“This isn’t just George Floyd, this isn’t just Breonna Taylor, this is a lot of injustice coming onto the black community whether it be from police brutality or other aspects of society,” Bell said.
For Pastor Youngblood, now is the time to be part of the conversations now happening all across the country.
“If you are going to be a part of the conversation a conversation is two ways. That means as much as you want to speak, is as much as you got to listen,” Youngblood said.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.