It is going to be very windy today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Tuesday we are tracking cooler conditions across Texoma. The high for today is going to be in the upper 80s and low 90s across Texoma. A few places may be a tad warmer due to the timing of the cold front however we will not be as hot as we have been over the last couple of days. It’s going to be very windy today as well. The wind is going to be strong out of the Northwest at about 25 to 35 miles per hour. Gusts could reach all the way up to 45 miles per hour. Overnight tonight we are going to see the winds continue to be strong out of the northwest but it will calm down to about 20 to 30 miles per hour but we will see cooler conditions as well with a low in the upper 50s. Then going into Wednesday it’s looking like that relief from the heat is going to stick with us. The high for Wednesday is going to be around 90° with mostly sunny conditions. The wind will be out of the Northwest at about 10 to 20 miles per hour.